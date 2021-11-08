StockMarketWire.com - Utility supplier to businesses Yu Group said it had been appointed by Ofgem as a supplier of last resort for Ampoweruk.
Yu had agreed to take on Ampoweruk's electricity and gas customer book from 7 November.
Ampower supplied 8,158 predominantly electricity business sites, increasing the group's meter portfolio by 38%.
Yu said its revenues were forecast to increase by over £7.5 million per month, with earnings enhanced immediately.
'Underlying trading remains strong as reported at the half-year results with the group continuing to drive profitable growth,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
