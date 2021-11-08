StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Thor said drilling had commenced at the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project in Australia's Northern Territory.

Drilling was testing a newly identified magnetic target adjacent to the Molyhil magnetite skarn, host to the tungsten-molybdenum-copper mineralisation.

Thor Mining had been awarded A$110,000 from the Northern Territory government as part of drilling collaborations programme.


