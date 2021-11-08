StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Thor said drilling had commenced at the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project in Australia's Northern Territory.
Drilling was testing a newly identified magnetic target adjacent to the Molyhil magnetite skarn, host to the tungsten-molybdenum-copper mineralisation.
Thor Mining had been awarded A$110,000 from the Northern Territory government as part of drilling collaborations programme.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.