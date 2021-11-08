StockMarketWire.com - Nanomaterial developer Nanoco said it has appointed Liam Gray as its chief financial officer.
Gray would continue to serve as Nanoco's company secretary.
He had been serving as the company's UK finance director and company secretary since September, having joined in March 2019 as financial controller.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.