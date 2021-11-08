StockMarketWire.com - Space tech investor Seraphim Space Investment Trust said it had poured $25 million into HawkEye 360, a commercial provider of space-based radio frequency data and analytics.

The deal took Seraphim Space's portfolio of assets to 20.

HawkEye 360 on Monday announced that it had closed $145 million in new funding.

The round was led by Seraphim Space and New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com