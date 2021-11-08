StockMarketWire.com - Space tech investor Seraphim Space Investment Trust said it had poured $25 million into HawkEye 360, a commercial provider of space-based radio frequency data and analytics.
The deal took Seraphim Space's portfolio of assets to 20.
HawkEye 360 on Monday announced that it had closed $145 million in new funding.
The round was led by Seraphim Space and New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.