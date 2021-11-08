StockMarketWire.com - Employee benefits and services provider Personal Group said it had launched a planned partnership with the Retail Trust.

The group had announced last month that it had signed a one-year contract to provide its Hapi technology platform to the Retail Trust, a charity dedicated to supporting people in the retail industry.

The partnership would see members of the Retail Trust provided with a new mobile app.

The would be able to use it to access to the charity's benefits and services - as well as discounts offered by Personal Group - more quickly and easily than before.

The initial roll out of the Hapi platform would be to the Retail Trust's around 600,000 active member base, before moving on to target 3 million retail workers linked to businesses signed up with the charity.


