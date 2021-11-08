StockMarketWire.com - Funeral related services provider Dignity reported a fall in profit as the number of deaths fell and costs increased.
For the 39 week period to 24 September 2021, underlying operating profit fell 10% to £43.4 million, while revenue increased 1% to £237.0 million.
The number of deaths fell 3% to 483,000.
Costs were driven by a higher in salaries, primarily due to a performance bonus of £2.0 million, the company said.
'Quarter four is going to be important for us but is still hard to predict,' the company said. 'Given that uncertainty, we will continue to refrain from giving guidance.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.