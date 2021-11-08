StockMarketWire.com - Funeral related services provider Dignity reported a fall in profit as the number of deaths fell and costs increased.

For the 39 week period to 24 September 2021, underlying operating profit fell 10% to £43.4 million, while revenue increased 1% to £237.0 million.

The number of deaths fell 3% to 483,000.

Costs were driven by a higher in salaries, primarily due to a performance bonus of £2.0 million, the company said.

'Quarter four is going to be important for us but is still hard to predict,' the company said. 'Given that uncertainty, we will continue to refrain from giving guidance.'








