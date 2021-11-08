StockMarketWire.com - Aeronautical engineering group Rolls-Royce said it had completed a planned sale of its civil nuclear instrumentation & control business to Framatome.
The completion of the transaction, first announced on 7 December, followed recent clearance from relevant regulatory authorities.
