StockMarketWire.com - High performance insulation Kingspan said it expected to generate profit that was 'significantly' ahead of last year's amid ongoing sales growth.
'2021 has still to play out fully with the seasonally important fourth quarter remaining and, accordingly, we expect to deliver a full year trading profit in the region of €750m, significantly ahead of the €508.2m recorded in 2020,' the company said.
For nine month period to 30 September, sales were up 44% to €4.72 billion, with sales growth of 50% in the third quarter.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.