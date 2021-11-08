StockMarketWire.com - Foreign exchange services provider Argentex reported a rise in first-half profit as revenue was boosted by a 'surge' in client trading activity.
For the six-month period ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit rose to £4.2 million from £3.4 million year-on-year as revenue increased 33% to £15.7 million.
The company declared an interim dividend of 0.75 pence per share.
'We're delighted to be reporting a record set of H1 results with strong revenue and profit growth driven by a continued surge in client trading activity and increasing demand for our services,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
