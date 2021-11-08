StockMarketWire.com - Cryptocurrency mining company Argo Blockchain reported a rise in revenue in October following an uptick in monthly bitcoin production.

During the month of October, Argo mined 167 bitcoin compared with 165 BTC in September, bringing the total amount of BTC mined year-to-date to 1,646 BTC.

Based on daily foreign exchange rates and cryptocurrency prices during the month, mining revenue in October amounted to £7.24 million, up from £5.50 million in September.






