StockMarketWire.com - Computer vision technology company Seeing Machines welcomed the passing by US lawmakers of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
The company noted that the legislation included pieces of the SAFE Act, which would require driver monitoring system (DMS) technology to detect distracted driving.
It also included the RIDE Act, which would require new cars to use advanced drunk driving technology to stop impaired driving.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
