StockMarketWire.com - Engineering group Rolls-Royce said it had launched a small modular nuclear reactor business, having secured £195 million of equity funding.
Rolls-Royce said the funding would be provided by it, BNF Resources UK and Exelon Generation across a period of around three years.
The funding, it added, would enable the business to secure UK government grant funding of £210 million.
Rolls-Royce said the business had been established to bring forward and deliver at scale the next generation of low-cost, low-carbon nuclear power technology.
The business, which would continue to seek further investment, would now proceed rapidly with a range of parallel delivery activities, the company said.
The included entry to the UK Generic Design Assessment process and identifying sites for factories that would manufacture the modules that enable on-site assembly of the power plants.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.