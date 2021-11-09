StockMarketWire.com - Africa-focused fuel retailer Vivo Energy said chief executive Christian Chammas would retire from the role in 2022.
Stanislas Mittelman had been appointed as CEO designate.
He would join the company in early 2022 and was expected to become CEO in March.
Mittleman was had since 2016 been SVP Africa, TotalEnergies Marketing & Services, where he led the fuel retailing and marketing business across 40 countries in Africa.
Prior to that, he held a range of senior positions at TotalEnergies, including CEO of Total Marketing France, and a number of African-focused roles.
