StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Direct Line reported a slightly higher in gross written premiums in the third quarter of the year as its motor and travel lines of business weighed on growth.
Gross written premium increased by 0.7% compared with Q3 2020 as 'strong growth in commercial and green flag rescue of 12.4% and 9.2% respectively was offset by lower premiums in motor and travel,' the company said.
Motor claims frequency continued to trend towards the level assumed in the company's pricing whilst claims severity inflation was 'slightly above' its 3 to 5% medium-term expectations, the company said.
The group experienced weather event claims in Q3 of £7.5 million in home and £9.5 million in commercial.
Year to date total weather events were estimated at £20 million compared with the company's annual budget assumption of £69 million for 2021.
Looking ahead, the company reiterated its medium-term target of achieving a combined operating ratio in the range of 93% to 95%, normalised for weather.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
