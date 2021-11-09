StockMarketWire.com - Home builder Vistry said its sales rates had continued to rise in the year to date, putting it on track to meet its annual earnings guidane.
In a trading update for the period between 1 July and 8 November, Vistry said its average weekly private sales rate had risen to 0.77.
It added that it was 'firmly on track' to deliver full-year pre-tax profit of around £345 million and target about £225 million of net cash at year end.
'We are making great progress towards our targets in both housebuilding and partnerships, with a firm focus on maximising the strengths and opportunities from our unique combination,' chief executive Greg Fitzgerald said.
'We continue to see strong demand across all our business areas and working in close partnership with our supply chain, we are actively mitigating any supply chain pressures.'
'As a result, we are firmly on track to deliver a significant improvement in profits this year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
