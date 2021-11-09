StockMarketWire.com - German property investor Sirius Real Estate said it had acquired Oberhausen business park for €39.8 million.

The asset was located in a well-developed commercial area of the city of Oberhausen, in the northwest of Germany's Ruhr region.

The acquisition had been made using the proceeds of the company's €400 million corporate bond issuance in June.

Sirius said it would add a further 77,600 square meters of lettable office and industrial space to the company's 1.5 million square metre portfolio.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com