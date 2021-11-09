StockMarketWire.com - Marketing consultancy System1 said it had filed a trademark infringement suit in the US against System1 LLC.
The company said it filed the suit in the United States District Court Southern District of New York on 27 September.
It was being advised in this matter by international law firm Norton Rose Fulbright.
System1 said the opposing party was continuing to use the System1 name and mark and had announced plans expand such use by becoming a NYSE-listed.
'The board believes that the company's case against the opposing party is compelling and will issue further updates in due course,' it said.
'A summary of the company's registered trademarks is attached to this release.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
