Infrastructure fund 3i Infrastructure reported a rise in net asset value in the first half of the year amid better-than-expected portfolio performance.

For the six months to 30 September 2021, total return was 10.6% ahead ahead of the targeted return of 8% to 10% per annum to be achieved over the medium term.

The net asset value per share increased to 291.2 pence from 268.1 pence at the end of March.

Shareholder return was 4.2% in the period, compared with 8.4% generated by the FTSE 250.

The company announced an interim dividend of 5.225 pence per share, up from 4.9 pence last year.

Looking ahead, the company said it was on track to deliver the FY22 dividend target, 6.6% higher than FY21.


