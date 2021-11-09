StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure fund 3i Infrastructure reported a rise in net asset value in the first half of the year amid better-than-expected portfolio performance.
For the six months to 30 September 2021, total return was 10.6% ahead ahead of the targeted return of 8% to 10% per annum to be achieved over the medium term.
The net asset value per share increased to 291.2 pence from 268.1 pence at the end of March.
Shareholder return was 4.2% in the period, compared with 8.4% generated by the FTSE 250.
The company announced an interim dividend of 5.225 pence per share, up from 4.9 pence last year.
Looking ahead, the company said it was on track to deliver the FY22 dividend target, 6.6% higher than FY21.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.