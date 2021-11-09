StockMarketWire.com - Kidney disease diagnostics group Renalytix said it had formed a partnership with St. Joseph's Health.
St. Joseph's Health was part of Trinity Health, one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the US.
The pact would see the two groups implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health in patients with type-2 diabetes and early-stage chronic kidney disease.
The Renalytix KidneyIntelX platform would be integrated with St. Joseph's Health care management to help prevent patients with diabetes and early-stage kidney disease from unnecessarily progressing to significant disease and/or kidney failure.
