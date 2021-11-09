StockMarketWire.com - Support services group DCC hiked its interim dividend after reporting a climb in first-half profit as the reopening of economies spurred a return in demand.

For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit rose to £115.0 million from £102.1 million year-on-year as revenue increased 26.8% to £7.52 billion.

The interim dividend was increased by 7.5% to 55.85 pence per share.

Looking ahead, DCC continued to expect that the year ending 31 March 2022 would be another year of 'strong operating profit growth and continued development activity, and in line with current market consensus expectations.'




