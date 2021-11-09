StockMarketWire.com - Papermaking business James Cropper resumed its interim dividend after reporting after swinging to a profit in the first half of the year.

For the six months ended 25 September, pre-tax profit was £1.9 million compared with a £16,000 loss a year earlier as revenue rose 47% to £40.8 million.

Growth was led by growth in both the the TFP and colourform businesses and the paper demonstrating a 'strong' recovery, the company said.

The company resumed its interim dividend at 2.5p per share.

Looking ahead, it was expected that the group would continue to grow in the second half, the company said.




