StockMarketWire.com - Papermaking business James Cropper resumed its interim dividend after reporting after swinging to a profit in the first half of the year.
For the six months ended 25 September, pre-tax profit was £1.9 million compared with a £16,000 loss a year earlier as revenue rose 47% to £40.8 million.
Growth was led by growth in both the the TFP and colourform businesses and the paper demonstrating a 'strong' recovery, the company said.
The company resumed its interim dividend at 2.5p per share.
Looking ahead, it was expected that the group would continue to grow in the second half, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.