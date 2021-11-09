StockMarketWire.com - Superyacht maintenance company GYG cut its outlook on performance owing to the 'significant' operational and financial disruption caused by Nobiksrug shipyard administration.
GYG said it would deliver a financial outturn for 2021 much lower than the board's previous expectations, though added it was 'confident' it would remain profitable at the EBITDA level in the current year.
It was now 'clear that work is unlikely to restart on these projects in the current financial year,' the company said as the Nobiskrug shipyard administration and ongoing contractual discussions remained unresolved.
'Despite a disappointing year, the wider business continues to perform well with positive opportunities in both the Refit and New Build market. Consequently, the outlook for 2022 and beyond is encouraging,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
