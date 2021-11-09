StockMarketWire.com - Specialist warehouse property investor Warehouse REIT said its first-half more than doubled after the value of is assets jumped and it boosted rental income.

Pre-tax profit for the six months through September increased to £86.4 million, up from £40.4 million year-on-year.

Operating profit before gains on investment properties rose to £16.7 million, up from £10.8 million.

Warehouse REIT held its interim dividend steady at 3.1p per share.

'We have maintained our rigorous focus on further improving the quality and security of income from the portfolio, as well as acquiring high-quality, well-located assets at valuations that are accretive to shareholders,' chairman Neil Kirton said.

'Importantly, we also made good progress with embedding sustainability considerations in every aspect of our operations.'

'As the industrial asset class continues to rerate, we look forward to delivering further strong performance for shareholders.'


