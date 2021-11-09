StockMarketWire.com - Customer engagement software group Netcall said it had redeemed £3.5 million of an existing £7.0 million loan note with the BGF Group.
The loan note was issued by the company to part fund the acquisition of MatsSoft in August 2017.
It had an annual interest rate of 8.5% and was repayable on or before 31 March 2025.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
