StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Orosur Mining announced positive drilling results from its Anza project in Colombia.
Thick anomalous zones of mineralisation had been intersected, the company said.
Highlights included intersecting 14.85 metres at 1.60 grams per tonne of gold, 1.08 grams per tonne of silver and 0.79% zinc.
'The decision by our partners to take over operatorship of Anza was both positive and welcome, being testament to how two of the world's largest gold miners see the region,' chief executive Brad George said.
'The handover process is substantially complete.'
'The financial and technical resources that can now be brought to bear are without parallel and we look forward to them substantially ramping up activity.'
