StockMarketWire.com - Marketing group Sealand Capital Galaxy said it secured two brand distribution contracts in China.
The first was for Silllk Aromas Beauty in mainland China and the second for Missguided Beauty in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
