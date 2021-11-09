StockMarketWire.com - Information Management Software company Ideagen said it had acquired Compliance Technology for up to AUD$110 million.
Under the terms of the deal, the company paid an upfront fee of AUD$105 million plus a deferred conditional earnout payment of up to AUD$5 million.
Founded in 2007, CompliSpace is a provider of SaaS-enabled governance, risk and compliance management solutions to private and public sector customers.
CompliSpace's CEO, David Griffiths, would join Ideagen as regional senior vice president and would, together with 'his senior leadership team, support the integration and future growth strategy,' the company said.
The CompliSpace product would be 'integrated in to the wider Ideagen common services architecture providing future upsell opportunities,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
