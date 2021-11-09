StockMarketWire.com - Drug repurposing group Nuformix said that it had appointed Alastair Riddell as its executive chairman.
Riddall was currently non-executive chairman of the group and would assume the new role from 1 December.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
