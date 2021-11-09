StockMarketWire.com - ITM Power said it had reached an agreement on Heads of Terms to acquire a site for the company's second UK factory in Tinsley, Sheffield, from the University of Sheffield for £13.4 million.
The site was approximately 2 miles from the company's existing Gigafactory and technology centre at Bessemer Park.
'The land has outline planning consent and a full design brief agreed with the City Council. The acquisition is subject to the grant of full planning permission for the new factory,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
