StockMarketWire.com - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners raised its full-year guidance following 'sold' third-quarter results as revenue was boosted by the lifting of pandemic restrictions.
For the third quarter, revenue was up 24% to €3.95 billion from a year earlier.
The company declared FY21 dividend per share of €1.40, up 64.5% versus last year and 13.0% higher versus 2019.
Looking ahead, operating profit was expected to grow in a range of 46% to 49%, up from from prior guidance of 40% to 44%.
Revenue was expected to grow 29% to 30%, up from 26% to 28%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
