Interim Result

11/11/2021 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)

11/11/2021 Assura PLC (AGR)

11/11/2021 Norcros PLC (NXR)

11/11/2021 Young & Co's Brewery PLC (YNGA)

11/11/2021 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)

11/11/2021 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)

11/11/2021 Great Eastern Energy Corporation (GEEC)

11/11/2021 Endeavour Mining PLC (EDV)

11/11/2021 3I Group PLC (III)

11/11/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)

11/11/2021 Volex PLC (VLX)

11/11/2021 Bank Of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO)

11/11/2021 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)

11/11/2021 Syncona Limited (SYNC)

11/11/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)

11/11/2021 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)

11/11/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)

11/11/2021 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)

12/11/2021 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)

12/11/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)

15/11/2021 Totally PLC (TLY)

15/11/2021 Mti Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE)

15/11/2021 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)

16/11/2021 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)

16/11/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)

16/11/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)

17/11/2021 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)

17/11/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)

17/11/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)

17/11/2021 Experian PLC (EXPN)

17/11/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)

17/11/2021 Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM)

17/11/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)

18/11/2021 Naked Wines PLC (WINE)

18/11/2021 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)

18/11/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)

18/11/2021 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)

18/11/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)

18/11/2021 Atalaya Mining PLC (ATYM)

18/11/2021 (MRK)

18/11/2021 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)

18/11/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)

18/11/2021 Enteq Technologies PLC (NTQ)

18/11/2021 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)

18/11/2021 Finncap Group PLC (FCAP)

18/11/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)

18/11/2021 Halma PLC (HLMA)

19/11/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)

19/11/2021 Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC (SSIT)

19/11/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)

22/11/2021 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)

22/11/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)

23/11/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)

23/11/2021 Ao World PLC (AO.)

23/11/2021 Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS)

23/11/2021 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)

23/11/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)

23/11/2021 Trifast PLC (TRI)

23/11/2021 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)

23/11/2021 Calnex Solutions PLC (CLX)

23/11/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)

23/11/2021 Victoria PLC (VCP)

23/11/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)

23/11/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)

23/11/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)

23/11/2021 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)

23/11/2021 Record PLC (REC)

24/11/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)

24/11/2021 Revolution Beauty Group PLC (REVB)

24/11/2021 (CORD)

24/11/2021 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)

24/11/2021 First Property Group PLC (FPO)

24/11/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)

24/11/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)

24/11/2021 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)

25/11/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)

25/11/2021 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)

25/11/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)

25/11/2021 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)

25/11/2021 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)

25/11/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)

25/11/2021 Paypoint PLC (PAY)

25/11/2021 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)

30/11/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)

30/11/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)

30/11/2021 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)



Final Result

11/11/2021 Home Reit PLC (HOME)

11/11/2021 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)

15/11/2021 Gfinity PLC (GFIN)

16/11/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)

16/11/2021 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)

16/11/2021 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)

16/11/2021 Focusrite PLC (TUNE)

17/11/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)

22/11/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)

22/11/2021 Cerillion PLC (CER)

22/11/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)

23/11/2021 Compass Group PLC (CPG)

23/11/2021 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)

24/11/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)

24/11/2021 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)

24/11/2021 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)

24/11/2021 Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK)

24/11/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)

25/11/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)

30/11/2021 Synectics PLC (SNX)

30/11/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)

30/11/2021 Treatt PLC (TET)

30/11/2021 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)

30/11/2021 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)

30/11/2021 Contango Holdings Plc Ord 1p (CGO)

30/11/2021 Future PLC (FUTR)

30/11/2021 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)

30/11/2021 Marston's PLC (MARS)

30/11/2021 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)



AGM / EGM

12/11/2021 Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG)

12/11/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)

12/11/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)

12/11/2021 Intosol Holdings PLC (INTO)

12/11/2021 Redrow PLC (RDW)

12/11/2021 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)

15/11/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)

15/11/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)

16/11/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)

16/11/2021 New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI)

16/11/2021 Craneware PLC (CRW)

16/11/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)

17/11/2021 Bmo Real Estate Investments Limited (BREI)

17/11/2021 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)

17/11/2021 Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL)

17/11/2021 Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (CIHL)

17/11/2021 Berkeley Energia Ltd (BKY)

17/11/2021 Celtic PLC (CCP)

17/11/2021 Henderson Eurotrust PLC (HNE)

17/11/2021 Smiths Group PLC (SMIN)

17/11/2021 Amte Power PLC (AMTE)

17/11/2021 Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd (RBW)

18/11/2021 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)

18/11/2021 Fonix Mobile PLC (FNX)

18/11/2021 Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT)

18/11/2021 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)

18/11/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)

18/11/2021 Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (EYE)

18/11/2021 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)

18/11/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)

18/11/2021 President Energy PLC (PPC)

18/11/2021 Panthera Resources PLC (PAT)

18/11/2021 Ironridge Resources Limited (IRR)

19/11/2021 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)

19/11/2021 KCR Residential Reit PLC (KCR)

19/11/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)

19/11/2021 Marble Point Loan Financing Limited Ord Shs Npv Gbp (MPLS)

19/11/2021 Diurnal Group PLC (DNL)

19/11/2021 Eenergy Group PLC (EAAS)

22/11/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)

22/11/2021 Mila Resources Plc (MILA)

22/11/2021 Allergy Therapeutics PLC (AGY)

22/11/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)

22/11/2021 Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS)

23/11/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)

23/11/2021 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)

23/11/2021 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)

23/11/2021 Physiomics PLC (PYC)

23/11/2021 Orient Telecoms PLC (ORNT)

23/11/2021 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)

24/11/2021 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)

24/11/2021 Prairie Mining Ltd (PDZ)

24/11/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)

24/11/2021 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)

24/11/2021 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)

24/11/2021 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)

24/11/2021 (OCTP)

24/11/2021 Darktrace PLC (DARK)

24/11/2021 European Metals Holdings Limited (EMH)

24/11/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)

24/11/2021 (MXC)

24/11/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)

25/11/2021 Jpmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust PLC (JEMI)

25/11/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)

25/11/2021 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)

25/11/2021 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)

25/11/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)

25/11/2021 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)

25/11/2021 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)

26/11/2021 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)

26/11/2021 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)

26/11/2021 Salt Lake Potash Limited (SO4)

26/11/2021 Oilex LD (OEX)

26/11/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)

26/11/2021 Base Resources Limited (BSE)

26/11/2021 Oncimmune Holdings PLC (ONC)

26/11/2021 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)

26/11/2021 (FME)

29/11/2021 Mysale Group PLC (MYSL)

29/11/2021 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)

29/11/2021 Brown Advisory Us Smaller Companies PLC (BASC)

29/11/2021 Brand Architekts Group PLC (BAR)

29/11/2021 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)

30/11/2021 Nanoco Group PLC (NANO)

30/11/2021 Advance Energy PLC (ADV)

30/11/2021 Castillo Copper Limited Ord Npv Di (CCZ)

30/11/2021 Europa Metals LTD (EUZ)

30/11/2021 Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (SBO)



Trading Statement

11/11/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)

11/11/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)

11/11/2021 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)

11/11/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)

11/11/2021 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)

12/11/2021 Theworks.Co.UK PLC (WRKS)

12/11/2021 Redrow PLC (RDW)

15/11/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)

17/11/2021 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)

17/11/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)

18/11/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)

22/11/2021 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)

23/11/2021 Tt Electronics PLC (TTG)

23/11/2021 (PHLL)

23/11/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)

24/11/2021 Rotork PLC (ROR)

24/11/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)

24/11/2021 Breedon Group PLC (BREE)

25/11/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)

25/11/2021 Tclarke PLC (CTO)

25/11/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)



Ex-Dividend

11/11/2021 Merchants Trust PLC (MRCH)

11/11/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)

11/11/2021 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)

11/11/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)

11/11/2021 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

11/11/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)

11/11/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)

11/11/2021 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)

11/11/2021 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)

11/11/2021 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)

11/11/2021 Softcat PLC (SCT)

11/11/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)

11/11/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)

11/11/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)

11/11/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)

11/11/2021 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)

11/11/2021 Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD)

11/11/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)

11/11/2021 Alternative Income Reit PLC (AIRE)

11/11/2021 Blackrock Smaller CO Trust PLC (BRSC)

11/11/2021 BP PLC (BP.)

11/11/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)

11/11/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)

11/11/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)

12/11/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)

12/11/2021 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)

12/11/2021 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)

12/11/2021 Spectris PLC (SXS)

12/11/2021 Air Partner PLC (AIR)

12/11/2021 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)

12/11/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)

12/11/2021 Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (BGCG)

12/11/2021 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)

12/11/2021 Kingfisher PLC (KGF)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com