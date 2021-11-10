Interim Result
11/11/2021 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)
11/11/2021 Assura PLC (AGR)
11/11/2021 Norcros PLC (NXR)
11/11/2021 Young & Co's Brewery PLC (YNGA)
11/11/2021 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
11/11/2021 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)
11/11/2021 Great Eastern Energy Corporation (GEEC)
11/11/2021 Endeavour Mining PLC (EDV)
11/11/2021 3I Group PLC (III)
11/11/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
11/11/2021 Volex PLC (VLX)
11/11/2021 Bank Of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO)
11/11/2021 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
11/11/2021 Syncona Limited (SYNC)
11/11/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
11/11/2021 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
11/11/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
11/11/2021 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)
12/11/2021 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
12/11/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
15/11/2021 Totally PLC (TLY)
15/11/2021 Mti Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE)
15/11/2021 Kainos Group PLC (KNOS)
16/11/2021 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
16/11/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
16/11/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
17/11/2021 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)
17/11/2021 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)
17/11/2021 Sse PLC (SSE)
17/11/2021 Experian PLC (EXPN)
17/11/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
17/11/2021 Tatton Asset Management PLC (TAM)
17/11/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
18/11/2021 Naked Wines PLC (WINE)
18/11/2021 Mitie Group PLC (MTO)
18/11/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)
18/11/2021 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)
18/11/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
18/11/2021 Atalaya Mining PLC (ATYM)
18/11/2021 (MRK)
18/11/2021 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)
18/11/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
18/11/2021 Enteq Technologies PLC (NTQ)
18/11/2021 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
18/11/2021 Finncap Group PLC (FCAP)
18/11/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
18/11/2021 Halma PLC (HLMA)
19/11/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
19/11/2021 Seraphim Space Investment Trust PLC (SSIT)
19/11/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
22/11/2021 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
22/11/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
23/11/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)
23/11/2021 Ao World PLC (AO.)
23/11/2021 Accsys Technologies PLC (AXS)
23/11/2021 Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (SREI)
23/11/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
23/11/2021 Trifast PLC (TRI)
23/11/2021 Caledonia Investments PLC (CLDN)
23/11/2021 Calnex Solutions PLC (CLX)
23/11/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
23/11/2021 Victoria PLC (VCP)
23/11/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
23/11/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
23/11/2021 Crh PLC (CRH)
23/11/2021 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
23/11/2021 Record PLC (REC)
24/11/2021 United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
24/11/2021 Revolution Beauty Group PLC (REVB)
24/11/2021 (CORD)
24/11/2021 CML Microsystems PLC (CML)
24/11/2021 First Property Group PLC (FPO)
24/11/2021 Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT)
24/11/2021 Hicl Infrastructure PLC (HICL)
24/11/2021 De La Rue PLC (DLAR)
25/11/2021 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
25/11/2021 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)
25/11/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
25/11/2021 Jlen Environmental Assets Group Limited (JLEN)
25/11/2021 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)
25/11/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)
25/11/2021 Paypoint PLC (PAY)
25/11/2021 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)
30/11/2021 Gb Group PLC (GBG)
30/11/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)
30/11/2021 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)
Final Result
11/11/2021 Home Reit PLC (HOME)
11/11/2021 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)
15/11/2021 Gfinity PLC (GFIN)
16/11/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
16/11/2021 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)
16/11/2021 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)
16/11/2021 Focusrite PLC (TUNE)
17/11/2021 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
22/11/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
22/11/2021 Cerillion PLC (CER)
22/11/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
23/11/2021 Compass Group PLC (CPG)
23/11/2021 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)
24/11/2021 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW)
24/11/2021 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)
24/11/2021 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
24/11/2021 Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK)
24/11/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
25/11/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)
30/11/2021 Synectics PLC (SNX)
30/11/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
30/11/2021 Treatt PLC (TET)
30/11/2021 Greencore Group PLC (GNC)
30/11/2021 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)
30/11/2021 Contango Holdings Plc Ord 1p (CGO)
30/11/2021 Future PLC (FUTR)
30/11/2021 Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH)
30/11/2021 Marston's PLC (MARS)
30/11/2021 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)
AGM / EGM
12/11/2021 Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG)
12/11/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
12/11/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
12/11/2021 Intosol Holdings PLC (INTO)
12/11/2021 Redrow PLC (RDW)
12/11/2021 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)
15/11/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
15/11/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
16/11/2021 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
16/11/2021 New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI)
16/11/2021 Craneware PLC (CRW)
16/11/2021 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
17/11/2021 Bmo Real Estate Investments Limited (BREI)
17/11/2021 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)
17/11/2021 Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL)
17/11/2021 Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (CIHL)
17/11/2021 Berkeley Energia Ltd (BKY)
17/11/2021 Celtic PLC (CCP)
17/11/2021 Henderson Eurotrust PLC (HNE)
17/11/2021 Smiths Group PLC (SMIN)
17/11/2021 Amte Power PLC (AMTE)
17/11/2021 Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd (RBW)
18/11/2021 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
18/11/2021 Fonix Mobile PLC (FNX)
18/11/2021 Litigation Capital Management Limited (LIT)
18/11/2021 Finsbury Food Group PLC (FIF)
18/11/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)
18/11/2021 Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (EYE)
18/11/2021 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)
18/11/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
18/11/2021 President Energy PLC (PPC)
18/11/2021 Panthera Resources PLC (PAT)
18/11/2021 Ironridge Resources Limited (IRR)
19/11/2021 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)
19/11/2021 KCR Residential Reit PLC (KCR)
19/11/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
19/11/2021 Marble Point Loan Financing Limited Ord Shs Npv Gbp (MPLS)
19/11/2021 Diurnal Group PLC (DNL)
19/11/2021 Eenergy Group PLC (EAAS)
22/11/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)
22/11/2021 Mila Resources Plc (MILA)
22/11/2021 Allergy Therapeutics PLC (AGY)
22/11/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
22/11/2021 Crystal Amber Fund Limited (CRS)
23/11/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
23/11/2021 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)
23/11/2021 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)
23/11/2021 Physiomics PLC (PYC)
23/11/2021 Orient Telecoms PLC (ORNT)
23/11/2021 Jkx Oil & Gas PLC (JKX)
24/11/2021 Cvs Group PLC (CVSG)
24/11/2021 Prairie Mining Ltd (PDZ)
24/11/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
24/11/2021 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)
24/11/2021 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)
24/11/2021 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
24/11/2021 (OCTP)
24/11/2021 Darktrace PLC (DARK)
24/11/2021 European Metals Holdings Limited (EMH)
24/11/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)
24/11/2021 (MXC)
24/11/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)
25/11/2021 Jpmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust PLC (JEMI)
25/11/2021 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
25/11/2021 Hotel Chocolat Group PLC (HOTC)
25/11/2021 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)
25/11/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)
25/11/2021 Origin Enterprises PLC (OGN)
25/11/2021 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)
26/11/2021 Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP)
26/11/2021 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
26/11/2021 Salt Lake Potash Limited (SO4)
26/11/2021 Oilex LD (OEX)
26/11/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)
26/11/2021 Base Resources Limited (BSE)
26/11/2021 Oncimmune Holdings PLC (ONC)
26/11/2021 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)
26/11/2021 (FME)
29/11/2021 Mysale Group PLC (MYSL)
29/11/2021 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)
29/11/2021 Brown Advisory Us Smaller Companies PLC (BASC)
29/11/2021 Brand Architekts Group PLC (BAR)
29/11/2021 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
30/11/2021 Nanoco Group PLC (NANO)
30/11/2021 Advance Energy PLC (ADV)
30/11/2021 Castillo Copper Limited Ord Npv Di (CCZ)
30/11/2021 Europa Metals LTD (EUZ)
30/11/2021 Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (SBO)
Trading Statement
11/11/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
11/11/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
11/11/2021 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)
11/11/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
11/11/2021 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)
12/11/2021 Theworks.Co.UK PLC (WRKS)
12/11/2021 Redrow PLC (RDW)
15/11/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
17/11/2021 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)
17/11/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
18/11/2021 Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO)
22/11/2021 Centralnic Group PLC (CNIC)
23/11/2021 Tt Electronics PLC (TTG)
23/11/2021 (PHLL)
23/11/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)
24/11/2021 Rotork PLC (ROR)
24/11/2021 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
24/11/2021 Breedon Group PLC (BREE)
25/11/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
25/11/2021 Tclarke PLC (CTO)
25/11/2021 Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS)
Ex-Dividend
11/11/2021 Merchants Trust PLC (MRCH)
11/11/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
11/11/2021 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
11/11/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
11/11/2021 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
11/11/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)
11/11/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
11/11/2021 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
11/11/2021 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
11/11/2021 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
11/11/2021 Softcat PLC (SCT)
11/11/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)
11/11/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
11/11/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
11/11/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
11/11/2021 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)
11/11/2021 Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD)
11/11/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
11/11/2021 Alternative Income Reit PLC (AIRE)
11/11/2021 Blackrock Smaller CO Trust PLC (BRSC)
11/11/2021 BP PLC (BP.)
11/11/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
11/11/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)
11/11/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
12/11/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
12/11/2021 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)
12/11/2021 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)
12/11/2021 Spectris PLC (SXS)
12/11/2021 Air Partner PLC (AIR)
12/11/2021 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)
12/11/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
12/11/2021 Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (BGCG)
12/11/2021 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
12/11/2021 Kingfisher PLC (KGF)
