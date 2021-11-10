StockMarketWire.com - Telecom company Vodafone said it had agreed to transfer its 55% shareholding in Vodafone Egypt to Vodacom, its sub-Saharan African subsidiary.
'This transfer simplifies the management of Vodafone's African holdings and further strengthens the delivery of connectivity and financial services in Africa,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
