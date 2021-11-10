StockMarketWire.com - Payments company Network International said it had sold its 50% take in Transguard Cash for about $74 million.
Transguard Cash provided end-to-end ATM and cash-management services for banks and retailers in the UAE.
The stake was sold to Transguard Group.
'The exit enables a greater focus of our business activities to our digital payments purpose; and proceeds from the sale will be deployed in the future to higher growth and value enhancing opportunities,' Network International said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
