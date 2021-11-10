StockMarketWire.com - Alternative fuels group Velocys said American carrier Southwest Airline had agreed to acquire sustainable aviation fuel from its planned biorefinery project in Mississippi.
Southwest had agreed to purchase an expected 219 million gallons of the fuel t a fixed price, over a 15-year term starting as early as 2026.
The offtake agreement covered two-thirds of the facility's planned output and had the potential to generate multi-billion revenues over the life of the contract, Velocys said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
