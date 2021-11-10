StockMarketWire.com - Aviation services group John Menzies said it won a 'significant' from Mexican flagship carrier Aeromexico.

The three-year agreement encompassed ground services work at 15 airports across the country.

'The contract represents further delivery of Menzies' clear growth strategy and builds on recent positive contract win momentum in the Latin America region,' the company said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com