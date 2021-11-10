StockMarketWire.com - Advisory company XPS Pensions said it had been appointed by telecom company BT as its pensions advisory partner.
The work would see XPS Pensions support BT's in-house pensions team and advise on actuarial and investment matters and the ongoing evolution of BT's pensions strategy.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
