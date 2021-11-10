StockMarketWire.com - Transport data group Tracsis booked a 13% rise in annual profit, underpinned by growth at its higher-margin rail technology and Services division.
Pre-tax profit for the year through July increased to £4.6 million, up from £4.1 million year-on-year, as sales climbed 4.6% to £50.2 million.
Tracsis refrained from declaring a final dividend, but said it expected to restore its progressive dividend policy for the year to 31 July 2022.
The company said in the first quarter of the current financial year, had traded in line with expectations and was 'well positioned to deliver further growth in the coming financial year and beyond'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
