StockMarketWire.com - Stocks and shares website ADVFN announced its maiden dividend after swinging to an annual profit as growing interest interest in trading and investing in markets led to climb in subscriptions and advertising revenues.
For the year ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit was £1.6 million compared with £349,000 loss a year earlier as revenue grew to £9.1 million from £7.1 million.
For the 2021 financial year, the company announced its maiden dividend of 1.5 pence per ordinary share payable.
'Our improved operating performance and significant profit for the current year despite the COVID-19 pandemic suggests that ADVFN continues to be a viable business for the longer term,' the company said.
'It has been a very challenging year and will, no doubt, continue to be so in the future but we are well placed to take advantage of any opportunities which come our way.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
