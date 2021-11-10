StockMarketWire.com - Essential services businesses owner FIH resumed its dividend after returning to a profit in first half of the year, driven by 'markedly better' performance from its UK-based businesses and a continued good performance from the Falkland Islands.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit was £0.4 million, compared with a loss of £0.2 million last year as revenue increased 20% to £17.3 million.
The company resumed its dividend list with the payment of an interim dividend of 1.0 pence per share.
'Overall, the outlook is positive as reflected in the Board's decision to re-instate the dividend,' the company said.
