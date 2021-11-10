StockMarketWire.com - Dekel Agri-Vision touted a further uplift in performance for 2022 amid rising palm oil prices.
'Given current prices remain materially higher than we achieved in this year's high season earlier in the year we remain optimistic of a further uplift in the financial performance of the palm oil operation in 2022,' the company said.
In October, crude palm oil production increased by 28.2% from a year earlier.
Local CPO prices reached a 2021 monthly high of €960 in October 2021, a 50.9% increase on average realised CPO prices compared to October 2020.
'The delay in commencing first cashew production due to supply challengers impacting parts of the final shipment is frustrating,' the company said.
'However, a substantial amount of the commissioning phase has been completed successfully and we are also supplementing locally sourced components which should still see our first production occur in December.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.