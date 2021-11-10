StockMarketWire.com - Payments company PCI-PAL said it had filed its UK defence and counterclaim in response to litigations proceedings against the company brought by Semafone.
Semafone had commenced proceedings in the UK and the US for alleged patent infringement.
'As previously stated, PCI PAL strongly refutes these claims,' the company said.
In the US, PCI PAL said it had also started the defence of the claims being made.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
