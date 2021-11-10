StockMarketWire.com - Cookware group ProCook said it had priced an initial public offering that would give it a market valuation of £158 million.

The IPO had been priced at 145p per share, the company said.

'We have been thrilled with the level of interest and support from a range of institutional and retail investors,' chief executive and founder Daniel O'Neill said.

'ProCook has a unique, direct-to-consumer proposition, a clear strategy for growth and a dedicated team of wonderful staff with a real passion for cooking - all the key ingredients needed to enable us to continue to grow and develop our ambitions.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com