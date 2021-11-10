StockMarketWire.com - Vanadium producer and developer Ferro-Alloy Resources said it had made its first commercial sale of ferro-molybdenum and had completed testing of the production of ferro-vanadium.
The sale comes after the company last month 22 September that it had started conversion of its calcium molybdate product into the higher value ferro-molybdenum.
The company was now recovering around 4.5 tonnes per month of ferro-molybdenum as a by-product from its recovery of vanadium from bought-in concentrates and this is expected to grow as throughput of the plant increases.
The molybdenum was initially recovered as calcium molybdate which was previously sold at a discount to prevailing molybdenum prices, but this was now being converted and sold as ferro-molybdenum, avoiding the discount.
