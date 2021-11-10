StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Power Metal Resources said it had expanded the size of its uranium exploration portfolio by upping its land holdings in the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.
The company's land holdings surrounding the Athabasca Basin had been increased by 144.84 square kilometres to a total of 411.96 square kilometres.
The expanded area included additional ground staked surrounding the company's Thibaut Lake, Clearwater, and Reitenbach Uranium properties, representing a 54% increase in total land holdings.
