Data science and machine learning solutions company Insig AI said it had appointed Colm McVeigh as chief commercial officer.

From 2016 until September 2021, McVeigh was the chief commercial officer of BT One Phone, the mobile Cloud SaaS joint venture. He spent more than ten years at BT, having previously been part of its core BT Business due diligence team for BT's acquisition of EE Mobile and then led the commercial Integration of EE into BT Business.




