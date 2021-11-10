StockMarketWire.com - Energy services group Enteq Technologies said it had signed two exclusive distribution agreements with third-party technology providers to enhance and complement its product range.

Enteq said it had signed an agreement with Houston, Texas-based Erdos Mille to be the exclusive distributor outside North America for two of its major product lines.

It also had signed an agreement with Alberta, Canada-based Mezintel to be the exclusive distributor outside Canada for their gamma logging and depth tracking software solutions.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com