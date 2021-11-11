StockMarketWire.com - High fashion retailer Burberry resumed its interim dividend after reporting a jump in first half profit as revenue returned to pre-pandemic levels and margins expanded.
For the half year through 25 September, pre-tax profit increased to £191 million from £73 million year-on-year as revenue increased 38% to £1.21 billion.
H1 FY22 revenues were back at pre COVID-19 levels on a constant currency basis with adjusted operating profit ahead vs LLY*
Gross margin increased 120 basis points to 69.3%.
Within comparable store sales growth of 1% versus fiscal 2020, full-price gained 18%, the company said.
'Growth has been supported by strong, localised marketing campaigns, particularly in markets less impacted by travel restrictions,' the company said.
The interim dividend was reinstated at 11.6p, 3% ahead of FY20 levels and the company recommenced the share buyback with £150 million planned.
Looking ahead, the company maintained its medium-term guidance for high 'single-digit' top line growth and meaningful margin accretion and confirmed that it was 'comfortable' with current year market expectations
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.