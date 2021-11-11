StockMarketWire.com - High fashion retailer Burberry resumed its interim dividend after reporting a jump in first half profit as revenue returned to pre-pandemic levels and margins expanded.

For the half year through 25 September, pre-tax profit increased to £191 million from £73 million year-on-year as revenue increased 38% to £1.21 billion.

H1 FY22 revenues were back at pre COVID-19 levels on a constant currency basis with adjusted operating profit ahead vs LLY*

Gross margin increased 120 basis points to 69.3%.

Within comparable store sales growth of 1% versus fiscal 2020, full-price gained 18%, the company said.

'Growth has been supported by strong, localised marketing campaigns, particularly in markets less impacted by travel restrictions,' the company said.

The interim dividend was reinstated at 11.6p, 3% ahead of FY20 levels and the company recommenced the share buyback with £150 million planned.

Looking ahead, the company maintained its medium-term guidance for high 'single-digit' top line growth and meaningful margin accretion and confirmed that it was 'comfortable' with current year market expectations



