StockMarketWire.com - Defence company BAE Systems said it had agreed to acquire Bohemia Interactive Simulations, a developer of advanced military simulation and training software.

Bohemia Interactive Simulations, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, provided training software products and related services to a growing and diverse customer base, with the US military as its largest customer.

The proposed acquisition was conditional upon receiving certain customary regulatory approvals.

Terms of deal weren't disclosed.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com