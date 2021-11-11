StockMarketWire.com - Insurance company Aviva reported 'strong' performance in the first nine months of the year amid record inflows in savings & retirement business and 'excellent' growth in general insurance.

Savings & retirement net flows were up 21% year-to-date, while general insurance premiums grew 5% year-to-date reflecting 'solid customer retention and new business wins, particularly in commercial lines,' the company said.

Solvency II shareholder cover ratio was 215% at Q321 compared with 203% reported in the first half of the year.

The company said its £750 million share buyback commenced with about £450m completed so far, and at least £4 billion to be returned by the second half of next year.





