StockMarketWire.com - Private equity group 3i reported higher total returns in the first half of the year, led by strength in its private equity portfolio.
For the six months ended September, return grew 24% and net asset value per share was 1,153 pence, up from 947 pence on 31 March.
'Our private equity portfolio continues to perform strongly, with a gross investment return of £2,373 million in the period, or 27%,' the company said.
The interim was 19.25 pence per share, in line with policy. This
'We saw good growth from our two investment portfolios in the first half of the year and this momentum has continued into November,' the company said.
'3i is beginning to see a significant compounding effect from the performance of today's carefully selected Private Equity portfolio,' it added.
3i Group also announced that Julia Wilson, Finance Director, would be retiring after the AGM in June 2022. Wilson would be succeeded by James Hatchley, who is currently the 3i Group Strategy Director, in May 2022.
